Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Loses in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Wolf stopped 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Wolf was unable to protect a one-goal lead in the third period, and he also allowed two goals on four attempts in the shootout. The 23-year-old has gone 3-1-3 over his last seven games, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of those contests. For the season, the rookie netminder is at a 22-12-5 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 39 starts. The Flames are back in action with a tough home game versus the Avalanche on Friday.

