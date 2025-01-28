Dustin Wolf News: Loses to Capitals

Wolf allowed three goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Wolf's three-game winning streak came to an end after he allowed a goal in each period. The 23-year-old has been trusted with tougher matchups lately after being more sheltered early in the campaign. He's generally played well, going 6-3-0 with 22 goals allowed over nine games in January. He's now at an 18-8-2 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 28 appearances. The Flames' next game is an easier matchup at home Thursday versus the Ducks.