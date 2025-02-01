Dustin Wolf News: Loses to Red Wings

Wolf stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Wolf came up short in his first attempt to reach the 20-win mark, but he still put in a decent effort. He's allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last seven games. The 23-year-old is now 19-9-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 30 starts. Dan Vladar will likely get the nod at Seattle on Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Wolf draw a tough assignment at home versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.