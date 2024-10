Wolf will play between the home pipes in Saturday's game versus the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames continue to alternate goalie starts, and it's Wolf's turn after Dan Vladar took a 4-2 loss versus the Hurricanes on Thursday. Wolf has yet to take a loss this year, allowing seven goals on 110 shots. Something will have to give Saturday, as the Jets enter this contest undefeated (7-0-0).