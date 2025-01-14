Dustin Wolf News: Notches third straight win
Wolf turned aside 23 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.
The Flames took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission and never looked back, with Wolf only allowing a Connor Bedard power-play tally over the final two periods. The 23-year-old netminder has won three straight starts and has only one regulation loss in his last nine, going 7-1-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .929 save percentage over that stretch as he locks down the top job in the Calgary crease.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now