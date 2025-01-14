Fantasy Hockey
Dustin Wolf News: Notches third straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Wolf turned aside 23 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

The Flames took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission and never looked back, with Wolf only allowing a Connor Bedard power-play tally over the final two periods. The 23-year-old netminder has won three straight starts and has only one regulation loss in his last nine, going 7-1-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .929 save percentage over that stretch as he locks down the top job in the Calgary crease.

