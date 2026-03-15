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Dustin Wolf News: Perfect relief effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 5:20am

Wolf halted all 17 shots on goal he faced in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Wolf entered Saturday's contest at the start of the second period to relieve Devin Cooley, who surrendered three goals in the opening period. Wolf thrived down the stretch, as he kept the Islanders off the scoreboard for the remainder of regulation despite the Flames falling short in the end. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder now has a 19-24-3 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .897 GAA across 48 appearances this season. Saturday's outing was a big sign of confidence in the young netminder, who snapped his four-game streak of allowing four goals. He should continue to see reps in net regularly for Calgary moving forward, giving him solid fantasy value in leagues that value high save totals.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
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