Dustin Wolf News: Pulled in loss to Stars
Wolf was pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars. He allowed four goals on 17 shots faced.
Wolf has dropped back-to-back games, three of the last four and four of the last six. However, this was easily one of his worst outings of the season. To be fair, though, he was facing a Stars lineup that was riding a nine-game winning run before Tuesday. Wolf has gone 3-9-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .892 save percentage since the beginning of January.
