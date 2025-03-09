Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Records third shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Wolf stopped all 26 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.

Both young goalies dazzled, but Wolf was just a little bit better than Jakub Dobes in the Montreal crease. The shutout was the third of the season for Wolf, and he's gone six straight starts without allowing more than three goals -- a stretch in which he's posted a 3-1-2 record with a 1.97 GAA and .928 save percentage.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now