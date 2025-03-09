Dustin Wolf News: Records third shutout

Wolf stopped all 26 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.

Both young goalies dazzled, but Wolf was just a little bit better than Jakub Dobes in the Montreal crease. The shutout was the third of the season for Wolf, and he's gone six straight starts without allowing more than three goals -- a stretch in which he's posted a 3-1-2 record with a 1.97 GAA and .928 save percentage.