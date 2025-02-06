Dustin Wolf News: Second-period struggles in loss

Wolf allowed four goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

A poor second period cost the Flames this game after they led 1-0 through 20 minutes. Wolf allowed three goals in the frame and ended up with his fourth loss in his last six outings, a span in which he's surrendered 19 goals. The 23-year-old dropped to 19-11-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 32 contests. The upcoming break for the 4 Nations Face-Off may benefit Wolf by giving him some rest. The Flames play once more before the break when they host the Kraken on Saturday. Dan Vladar has typically played well versus Seattle and may draw the start given Wolf's recent struggles.