Dustin Wolf News: Secures another win

Wolf stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The game was tied at 2-2 through two periods, but the Flames' offense pulled away in the third, giving Wolf his fourth win in six starts. He's 4-0-2 in that stretch, but the Flames can no longer afford losses of any kind. The 23-year-old netminder improved to 28-16-8 with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 52 outings. He's generally had a successful first full NHL season, but it's looking likely the Flames will need Wolf to achieve his second four-game winning streak to make the playoffs. Their next game is a tough one Tuesday at home versus the Golden Knights, a team that bested him in overtime April 5 by a 3-2 score.