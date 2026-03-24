Dustin Wolf News: Secures shootout win
Wolf stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.
Wolf has won his last two outings, stopping 47 of 50 shots in those games. The 24-year-old was having a rough March before that, but a return to alternating games with Devin Cooley has given Wolf enough of a refresh to get on track. For the season, Wolf is up to 21-25-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 51 appearances. He is likely to surpass the 53 games played he had last year. The Flames host the Ducks on Thursday.
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