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Dustin Wolf News: Secures shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Wolf stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Wolf has won his last two outings, stopping 47 of 50 shots in those games. The 24-year-old was having a rough March before that, but a return to alternating games with Devin Cooley has given Wolf enough of a refresh to get on track. For the season, Wolf is up to 21-25-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 51 appearances. He is likely to surpass the 53 games played he had last year. The Flames host the Ducks on Thursday.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
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