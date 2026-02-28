Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Set to start in goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Wolf will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Wolf will get his second straight win coming out of the Olympic break. He stopped 34 of 35 shots in Thursday's win over the Sharks. With Wolf starting Saturday, expect Devin Cooley to draw a tougher assignment Sunday versus the Ducks.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
