Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Shaky in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Wolf allowed five goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Utah.

Wolf has allowed nine goals on 62 shots over his last two outings, both losses. The 23-year-old started 2024-25 with three straight wins, but it appears things are evening out for the Flames. Wolf is now 3-2-0 with a 3.19 GAA and a .907 save percentage over five starts. If he continues to alternate starts with Dan Vladar, Wolf's next game would be Sunday at home versus the Oilers, sans Connor McDavid (ankle).

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now