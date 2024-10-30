Dustin Wolf News: Shaky in loss
Wolf allowed five goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Utah.
Wolf has allowed nine goals on 62 shots over his last two outings, both losses. The 23-year-old started 2024-25 with three straight wins, but it appears things are evening out for the Flames. Wolf is now 3-2-0 with a 3.19 GAA and a .907 save percentage over five starts. If he continues to alternate starts with Dan Vladar, Wolf's next game would be Sunday at home versus the Oilers, sans Connor McDavid (ankle).
