Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Sharp in win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Wolf stopped 34 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The Sharks scored first at 1:17 of the second period on a Tyler Toffoli goal, but Wolf didn't let the game spiral. This was his 10th win in 12 career decisions versus the Sharks, including three out of four matchups this season. Overall, Wolf has a 17-21-3 record with a 2.95 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 42 appearances. He's been the Flames' starter most of the time this season, but the team may want to give Devin Cooley ample opportunities down the stretch since it's unlikely Calgary will rally for a playoff spot. Expect both goalies to get action this weekend with an upcoming back-to-back set that features games in Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
