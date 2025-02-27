Dustin Wolf News: Sharp saves but gets no support

Wolf made 19 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

He made a couple of great breakaway saves, as well as 2-on-1s. Wolf is a star in the making, even at a hair under six feet tall. He's 20-12-3 with a .2.60 GAA and .913 save percentage in 35 starts. Wolf and the Flames have struggled over the last month, and Wolf himself is 4-4-1 with 28 goals allowed in his last nine starts.