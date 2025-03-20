Dustin Wolf News: Slated to start against New Jersey

Wolf is slated to start Thursday's road game against New Jersey, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf hasn't had results go his way in recent weeks, as he's gone 2-3-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .907 save percentage over his last seven starts. He hasn't yet started against the Devils this year, but they have a middling offense, as they're tied for 14th in the NHL with 2.97 goals per game.