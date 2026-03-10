Dustin Wolf News: Slated to start versus Rangers
Wolf is expected to defend the cage on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Wolf is set to feature in the second game of the Flames' back-to-back after Devin Cooley got the nod against the Caps on Monday. With just two more wins, the 24-year-old Wolf will reach the 20-win mark for the second straight year -- though he is unlikely to match the 29 victories he secured in 2024-25.
