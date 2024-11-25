Fantasy Hockey
Dustin Wolf News: Slated to tend twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Wolf is expected to defend the cage for Monday's road matchup with Ottawa, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is riding a four-game winning streak and hasn't lost in regulation in his last six outings. During his run of victories, the 23-year-old netminder is sporting a 0.98 GAA, .966 save percentage and one shutout. As long as Wolf continues this run of form, Dan Vladar will have to settle for playing second fiddle in Calgary.

