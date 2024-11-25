Dustin Wolf News: Slated to tend twine Monday

Wolf is expected to defend the cage for Monday's road matchup with Ottawa, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is riding a four-game winning streak and hasn't lost in regulation in his last six outings. During his run of victories, the 23-year-old netminder is sporting a 0.98 GAA, .966 save percentage and one shutout. As long as Wolf continues this run of form, Dan Vladar will have to settle for playing second fiddle in Calgary.