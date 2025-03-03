Dustin Wolf News: Solid display in OT loss

Wolf stopped 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Wolf was excellent between the pipes Sunday, but his efforts weren't enough to lift the Flames to a win, as the offense mustered just one goal on 16 shots. Wolf had to settle for the OT loss, and as good as he's been of late, the record isn't showing that. He's won just one of seven starts since the beginning of February, going 1-4-2 with a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage in that span. He's posted a save percentage of at least .905 in his previous three starts.