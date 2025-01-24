Dustin Wolf News: Solid display Thursday

Wolf stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Wolf was beaten twice in the second period, with both goals coming in a five-minute span, but he was excellent the rest of the way as Calgary scored four unanswered goals to secure the comeback win. This was Wolf's second straight win, and he's been nothing short of outstanding of late. He's won in five of his last six appearances, going 5-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and an impressive .936 save percentage.