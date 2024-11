Wolf will start Tuesday's road game against Montreal, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has surrendered nine goals on 62 shots while losing his last two starts. He has a 3-2-0 record with a 3.19 GAA and a .907 save percentage across five appearances this season. Montreal sits 23rd in the league with 2.75 goals per game in 2024-25.