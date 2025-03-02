Fantasy Hockey
Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Starting against Hurricanes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Wolf will defend the road net against Carolina on Sunday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf will get the second half of Calgary's back-to-back after Dan Vladar played in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Florida. The 23-year-old Wolf has a 20-12-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. Carolina ranks 11th in the league with 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 3-1 to Edmonton on Saturday.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
