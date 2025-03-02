Dustin Wolf News: Starting against Hurricanes

Wolf will defend the road net against Carolina on Sunday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf will get the second half of Calgary's back-to-back after Dan Vladar played in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Florida. The 23-year-old Wolf has a 20-12-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. Carolina ranks 11th in the league with 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 3-1 to Edmonton on Saturday.