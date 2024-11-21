Dustin Wolf News: Starting at home Thursday

Wolf will be between the home pipes for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf will tend the twine for the fourth time in the Flames' last five games. Over his last three starts, he's gone 3-0-0 with a 0.65 GAA and .977 save percentage, and he recorded his first shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Nashville last Friday. The Rangers rank fifth in the NHL with 3.59 goals per game, but Wolf has certainly been on a hot streak lately.