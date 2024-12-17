Dustin Wolf News: Starting at home Tuesday

Wolf will be in the blue paint versus the Bruins on Tuesday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf registered his second career shutout Saturday, turning side all 32 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Panthers. The 23-year-old is sporting a 9-5-1 record, .915 save percentage and 2.65 GAA through 15 appearances. The Bruins are coming off of a 5-1 win over Vancouver on Saturday.