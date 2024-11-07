Fantasy Hockey
Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Starting in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Wolf will defend the visiting crease in Boston on Thursday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf is off to a good start as he has been sharing the net with Dan Vladar. Wolf is 4-2-0 with a 2.99 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Wolf will make his first back-to-back starts of the season, as he stopped 22 shots in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Tuesday. The Bruins are tied for 27th in NHL scoring, averaging only 2.43 goals after being shut out in Toronto 4-0 on Tuesday.

