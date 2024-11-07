Dustin Wolf News: Starting in Boston

Wolf will defend the visiting crease in Boston on Thursday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf is off to a good start as he has been sharing the net with Dan Vladar. Wolf is 4-2-0 with a 2.99 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Wolf will make his first back-to-back starts of the season, as he stopped 22 shots in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Tuesday. The Bruins are tied for 27th in NHL scoring, averaging only 2.43 goals after being shut out in Toronto 4-0 on Tuesday.