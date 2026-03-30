Dustin Wolf News: Starting in Colorado
Wolf will defend the road net against the Avalanche on Monday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Wolf has stopped 78 of the 84 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has a 22-25-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 52 appearances. Colorado sits first in the league with 3.68 goals per game this season.
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