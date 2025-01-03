Dustin Wolf News: Starting Saturday

Wolf will patrol the home crease versus Nashville on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf enters the game on a three-game winning streak, turning aside 68 of 74 shots (.919 save percentage). Wolf is 12-5-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.61 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. The Predators are averaging a league-worst 2.39 goals per game in 2024-25.