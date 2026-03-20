Dustin Wolf News: Steady in Friday's win
Wolf allowed a goal on 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Wolf has won three of his seven outings in March, allowing 21 goals on 173 shots in those contests. The 24-year-old netminder is up to 20-25-3 with a 2.98 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 50 appearances this season. Wolf won't match his 29-win total from last year, and he's regressed across the board while backstopping a weak team. The Flames' next game is a tough matchup Sunday versus the Lightning.
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