Dustin Wolf News: Steady in Friday's win

Wolf allowed a goal on 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Wolf has won three of his seven outings in March, allowing 21 goals on 173 shots in those contests. The 24-year-old netminder is up to 20-25-3 with a 2.98 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 50 appearances this season. Wolf won't match his 29-win total from last year, and he's regressed across the board while backstopping a weak team. The Flames' next game is a tough matchup Sunday versus the Lightning.