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Dustin Wolf News: Stops 35 shots Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Wolf stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche. The third goal was an empty-netter with 17 seconds left in the game.

Wolf couldn't record back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-game stretch between March 20 and March 28, though that was unlikely on paper given the matchup against the Avalanche, who have the best offense in the league. The Flames have one more game on their schedule, against the Kings on Thursday, though it's uncertain if Wolf will get the starting nod.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
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