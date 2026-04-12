Dustin Wolf News: Strong showing in win
Wolf stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
Wolf snapped a three-game slide with this performance, which was his sharpest in a while. The 24-year-old hasn't finished strong, allowing at least four goals in seven of his last 13 appearances, but he has a 6-6-0 record in that span. For the season, Wolf is up to 23-28-3 with a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 56 appearances. The Flames' netminder is a risky fantasy option should he start Tuesday versus the Avalanche.
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