Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Strong showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Wolf stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Wolf snapped a three-game slide with this performance, which was his sharpest in a while. The 24-year-old hasn't finished strong, allowing at least four goals in seven of his last 13 appearances, but he has a 6-6-0 record in that span. For the season, Wolf is up to 23-28-3 with a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 56 appearances. The Flames' netminder is a risky fantasy option should he start Tuesday versus the Avalanche.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago