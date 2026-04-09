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Dustin Wolf News: Tending twine against Avalanche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 7:10am

Wolf will defend the cage on the road versus Colorado on Thursday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has allowed at least four goals in seven of his last 11 outings, posting a 3.89 GAA and 5-5-0 record along the way. With the Flames out of playoff contention, the team could split the workload down the stretch between Wolf and Devin Cooley. Both backstops are under contract next season, and while it should be Wolf's crease to lose, especially given his new $7.5 million AAV salary that kicks in next year, it could be an open competition during training camp.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
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