Dustin Wolf News: Tending twine against Avs
Wolf will defend the cage on the road versus Colorado on Thursday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Wolf has allowed four or more goals in seven of his last 11 outings, posting a 3.89 GAA and 5-5-0 record along the way. With the Flames out of playoff contention, the team could split the workload down the stretch between Wolf and Devin Cooley. Both backstops are under contract next season, and while it should be Wolf's crease to lose, especially given his new $7.5 million AAV salary that kicks in next year, it could be an open competition during training camp.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week4 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim9 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2812 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2812 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2020 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More