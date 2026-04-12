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Dustin Wolf News: Tending twine against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Wolf will start Sunday's home game against the Mammoth, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has struggled in recent outings, going 0-3-0 with a 5.71 GAA and .867 save percentage over his last three starts. However, he was successful in a home start against Utah on Dec. 6, turning aside all 28 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
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