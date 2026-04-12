Dustin Wolf News: Tending twine against Utah

Wolf will start Sunday's home game against the Mammoth, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has struggled in recent outings, going 0-3-0 with a 5.71 GAA and .867 save percentage over his last three starts. However, he was successful in a home start against Utah on Dec. 6, turning aside all 28 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory.