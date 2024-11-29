Fantasy Hockey
Dustin Wolf

Dustin Wolf News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Wolf will be between the visiting pipes in Columbus on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Monday, giving up four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 loss in Ottawa. Wolf has been outstanding this season, going 8-3-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Wolf will face the Blue Jackets, who are a surprisingly good scoring team this season, averaging 3.43 goals per game.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames

