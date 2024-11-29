Dustin Wolf News: Tending twine Friday

Wolf will be between the visiting pipes in Columbus on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Monday, giving up four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 loss in Ottawa. Wolf has been outstanding this season, going 8-3-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Wolf will face the Blue Jackets, who are a surprisingly good scoring team this season, averaging 3.43 goals per game.