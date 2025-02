Wolf will protect the home net against Detroit on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf is coming off a 30-save performance in Monday's 4-1 win over Anaheim. He has a 19-8-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 29 appearances this season. Detroit sits 21st in the league with 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25.