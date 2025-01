Wolf will guard the cage at home versus the Sabres on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has been rolling of late, going 4-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA in his last five appearances. At this point, the 23-year-old netminder has entrenched himself in the crease ahead of Dan Vladar and should continue to see the bulk of the workload going forward.