Dustin Wolf News: Tending twine Thursday

Wolf will defend the home crease versus Anaheim on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf had his three-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday against the Capitals, as he allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 3-1 loss. The 23-year-old netminder has established himself as the No. 1 goaltender with the Flames this season, going 18-8-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Ducks are scoring 2.54 goals per game, last in the NHL this season.