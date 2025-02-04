Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Third loss in last four starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Wolf made 24 saves Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Toronto. He allowed five goals.

Few goalies can stop the offensive waves of the Maple Leafs, so Wolf need not feel bad about the effort. William Nylander racked up his second career hat trick and Auston Matthews had three assists. Wolf has lost three of his last four games and allowed 10 goals in those three losses. But overall, he sits with 19 wins and sparkling 2.58 GAA and .914 save percentage. And he was brilliant in January overall, earning the NHL's rookie of the month honor with seven wins, a 7-3-0 record, .922 save percentage and 2.32 GAA.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now