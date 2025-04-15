Dustin Wolf News: Wins in shootout

Wolf stopped 38 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

While other results didn't go favorably for the Flames, they still found a way to get the win Tuesday. This was Wolf's third win in a row. The 23-year-old netminder is now at 29-16-8 with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 53 appearances. Now that the Flames are out of playoff contention, it's not clear if Wolf will be given an opportunity to reach the 30-win mark in Thursday's finale in Los Angeles.