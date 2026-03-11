Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Yields four goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Wolf stopped 25 of 29 shots in net in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

While Calgary's offense stalled Tuesday, Wolf fell to the three-goal effort of New York's Alexis Lafreniere, who scored one goal in each period. With the loss, Wolf now holds an 18-24-3 record, a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 46 games played this season. While he got off to a strong start following the Olympic break, the 24-year-old netminder has allowed four goals in each of his last three games. He's showcased plenty of upside for the future, but with the state of Calgary's offense, Wolf is best utilized as a secondary goaltending option in two-goalie fantasy formats. His next chance to bounce back is Thursday in New Jersey.

