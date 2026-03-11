Dustin Wolf News: Yields four goals in loss
Wolf stopped 25 of 29 shots in net in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.
While Calgary's offense stalled Tuesday, Wolf fell to the three-goal effort of New York's Alexis Lafreniere, who scored one goal in each period. With the loss, Wolf now holds an 18-24-3 record, a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 46 games played this season. While he got off to a strong start following the Olympic break, the 24-year-old netminder has allowed four goals in each of his last three games. He's showcased plenty of upside for the future, but with the state of Calgary's offense, Wolf is best utilized as a secondary goaltending option in two-goalie fantasy formats. His next chance to bounce back is Thursday in New Jersey.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout3 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 56 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 110 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 2811 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Wolf See More