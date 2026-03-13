Dustin Wolf News: Yields four goals in win

Wolf stopped 27 of 31 shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

Wolf allowed just one goal in each period Thursday until New Jersey's Luke Hughes added a fourth goal with four seconds remaining in the contest. With the win, Wolf is up to a 19-24-3 record, a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 47 outings this season. While he's been able to work his way into the win column in two of his last four appearances, he's allowed four goals in each of those outings. The uptick in goals allowed could be attributed to his heavy workload, as he ranks third among all goaltenders in games played this season. Despite his recent GAA, Wolf tends to face a steady stream of shots each game and consistently produces 25-save outings, giving him good fantasy value in leagues that track saves.