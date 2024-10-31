Dylan Coghlan News: Awaiting team debut

Coghlan has yet to play in the 2024-25 regular season.

Coghlan was traded to the Jets by the Hurricanes in July and signed a two-way deal with his new club a few days later, but he's still awaiting a chance to make a first impression. The 26-year-old has a total of 22 points over 106 career appearances. Coghlan will likely have to wait for an injury to occur to one of the Jets' right-handed blueliners before he gets a chance in the lineup.