Dylan Coghlan News: Elevated from minors
Coghlan was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Coghlan had a productive stint in the minors after being sent down Feb. 3, as he supplied four goals and six points across seven games with the Silver Knights. The 28-year-old will now return to serving as the Golden Knights' seventh defenseman. Vegas is back in action Wednesday in Los Angeles.
