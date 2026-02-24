Dylan Coghlan headshot

Dylan Coghlan News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Coghlan was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.

Coghlan had a productive stint in the minors after being sent down Feb. 3, as he supplied four goals and six points across seven games with the Silver Knights. The 28-year-old will now return to serving as the Golden Knights' seventh defenseman. Vegas is back in action Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Dylan Coghlan
Vegas Golden Knights
