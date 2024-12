Coghlan was waived by Winnipeg on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Coghlan made his NHL debut Nov. 29 against the Golden Knights, recording two shots and one hit in 14:38 of ice time. However, he hasn't been in the lineup since. The 26-year-old had 16 goals and 41 points over 61 regular-season appearances with AHL Springfield in 2023-24.