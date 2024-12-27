Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Coghlan headshot

Dylan Coghlan News: Recalled from AHL Manitoba

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 12:05pm

The Jets called up Coghlan from AHL Manitoba on Friday.

The Jets have a couple of injuries on the blue line, as Haydn Fleury and Logan Stanley are both day-to-day with lower-body injuries. Coghlan has spent most of the season with the Jets, though he has seen action in only one game, as he has been a healthy scratch on 32 occasions. He got into a pair of games with the Moose after the Jets sent him down Dec. 19, scoring once.

Dylan Coghlan
Winnipeg Jets
