Dylan Coghlan News: Sent down Thursday
Coghlan was assigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday.
Coghlan made his third appearance of the season for the Golden Knights on Wednesday, and he recorded a shot on goal and a plus-2 rating in 15:15 of ice time while several of the team's players were unavailable following the Olympics. However, Coghlan will now head back to the Silver Knights, which signals that most, or all, of the team's Olympic participants will join Vegas ahead of Friday's game against the Capitals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Coghlan See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights150 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday TargetsDecember 21, 2021
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Tuesday BreakdownDecember 21, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Coghlan See More