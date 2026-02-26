Dylan Coghlan News: Sent down Thursday

Coghlan was assigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday.

Coghlan made his third appearance of the season for the Golden Knights on Wednesday, and he recorded a shot on goal and a plus-2 rating in 15:15 of ice time while several of the team's players were unavailable following the Olympics. However, Coghlan will now head back to the Silver Knights, which signals that most, or all, of the team's Olympic participants will join Vegas ahead of Friday's game against the Capitals.