Dylan Cozens Injury: Could play Saturday

Cozens (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision in Nashville on Saturday, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Cozens has not missed a game with the injury. The young center has 10 goals, 16 assists, 49 PIM and 118 hits across 53 appearances this season. Cozens looked to be a breakout player two seasons ago at the age of 21 when he had 31 goals and 37 assists in 81 regular-season games. but he has regressed the last two campaigns. Look for Sam Lafferty to draw into the lineup, should Cozens not be able to play.