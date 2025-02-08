Dylan Cozens News: Cashes in on power play

Cozens scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Cozens battled a lower-body injury earlier in the week but was able to avoid missing any game action. He snapped a nine-game goal drought when he scored in the third period to bring the Sabres within one, though they failed to find an equalizer. The 23-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 27 points (four on the power play), 121 shots on net, 121 hits, 51 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 54 appearances. He could still get to the 40-point mark this season, but he may not be able to match the 47 he had in 2023-24.