Dylan Cozens News: Deposits empty-netter
Cozens scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Cozens has three goals and four assists over eight contests in April. The 25-year-old didn't take rest after the Senators clinched their playoff spot, and he played in all 82 games for the second year in a row. This was a strong regular season for him -- he ends with 28 goals, 31 assists, 29 power-play points, 205 shots on net, 215 hits, 59 PIM and a minus-7 rating. Cozens should continue to hold down a second-line job in the postseason.
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