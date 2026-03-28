Dylan Cozens headshot

Dylan Cozens News: First goal in seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Cozens scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Cozens startled Andrei Vasilevskiy with a shot that went five-hole just 18 seconds into the game. It was his 25th snipe of the season and first goal in seven games (one assist). Cozens has 52 points, including 26 on the power play, in 73 games this season, which exceeds the 47 (combined) between Buffalo and Ottawa last year.

Dylan Cozens
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cozens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cozens See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
17 days ago