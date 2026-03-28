Dylan Cozens News: First goal in seven games
Cozens scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Cozens startled Andrei Vasilevskiy with a shot that went five-hole just 18 seconds into the game. It was his 25th snipe of the season and first goal in seven games (one assist). Cozens has 52 points, including 26 on the power play, in 73 games this season, which exceeds the 47 (combined) between Buffalo and Ottawa last year.
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